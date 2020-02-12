MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- More than 20 years after he committed the crime, a man was convicted of raping a woman in Mobile.
According to police, the victim was walking home in 1997 when she was attacked by Frederick Tate. He pulled the woman behind a vacant house and raped her.
Investigators took DNA samples after the assault, but the results did not match anyone in the DNA database.
In 1999, Tate pleaded guilty to raping another woman.
When the sexual assault kit from the 1997 rape was retested by Mobile Police in 2017, the DNA matched Tate and he was indicted by a grand jury.
MPD tested the sample after receiving Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grants.
FOX10 News investigated the sexual assault cold cases in Mobile in a special report in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.