MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Mobile.
Officers were called to a seafood market on Springhill Avenue where a 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive.
MPD investigators have not released any additional details about the case.
The deadly shooting is the fourth homicide in Mobile this weekend.
Early Saturday morning, 50-year-old Myron King was killed on Third Street in the Mobile Terrace area. Joaquin Jones, 27, was charged with murder in that case.
Saturday afternoon, a fight between a man and a woman ended with the man beating beaten to death by another man under a bridge on Highway 90 near Interstate 10. Police have not announced charges in the case.
Sunday morning, 42-year-old Nikil Merrida was found dead near the corner of Kooiman Street and Blackman Street. No other details about the case have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.