PRICHARD, Ala. --Prichard Police Department was called to the scene of a house at 322 North Fairport Drive.
When they got to the scene, they found a man who had died, suffering stab wounds. The victim was identified as Wesley Irby, 58.
According to the family, two brothers got into an altercation and one brother stabbed the other in the chest.
According to Lt. Martin of Prichard PD, the brother/suspect wasn't at the scene when police arrived. He was identified as Jerry Lee Irby.
