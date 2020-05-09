MOBILE, Ala. - On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 12:27 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Highway 90 under the overpass in reference to an altercation between two homeless adult males and one homeless adult female.
During the altercation, one male produced a knife and cut the female. The female injuries were non-life threatening.
In defense of the female, one male struck the other male multiple times causing his death. The male that struck the deceased subject was detained by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
