MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man has died after a crash on Cottage Hill Road Friday morning.
According to the Mobile Police Department, at 8:20 a.m. officers responded to Cottage Hill Road just east of East Road for a traffic accident involving life-threatening injuries.
Police said a silver Chevy Cruze was traveling east on Cottage Hill Road when the driver lost control and spun into the westbound lanes of Cottage Hill Road. The driver of a second vehicle was traveling west on Cottage Hill Road and struck the passenger side of the Chevy Cruze as the Chevy entered the into lane of travel of the second vehicle, police said.
The driver of the Chevy Cruze, Lawarren Burrell, 20, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said Burrell later died from his injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries and was also transport to the hospital, police said.
