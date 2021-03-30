MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --On Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 10:02 p.m., police responded to northbound I-65 between Dauphin Street and Springhill Avenue in reference to a crash.

Investigation revealed that a red Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on I-65 when it started to have mechanical issues which caused it to hit the concrete barrier. This disabled the vehicle in the northbound lane facing in the southbound direction.

According to MPD, a white Yukon pulled over to offer assistance to the disabled vehicle, but the driver refused. The Yukon attempted to re-enter traffic northbound and was rear ended by a blue Kia which caused the Kia to crash into the concrete barrier before coming to rest.

The female driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male passenger of the Kia was also transported to the hospital for serious injuries but later died.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old John Lee Watson.

The female driver of the Yukon was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.