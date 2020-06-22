MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Argyle Road between Two Mile Road and Cory Lane in south Mobile county.
Evante Jakezi Murry, 25, of Grand Bay, was driving a 1997 Acura 3.2 TL south on Argyle Road when he struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Crystal Nicole Orellana, 30, of Irvington.
Murry was airlifted to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Orellana and a passenger in her vehicle were also injured. No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
