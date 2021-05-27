MOBILE, Ala. --On May 27, 2021 at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of one shot in the 1700 block of Main Street.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.