MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 29-year-old man drowned in Mobile Bay Thursday night after he went into the water to retrieve a net.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said the man was there fishing with his significant other and children when he dropped a cast net into the water at McNally Park. Witnesses said the man went underwater and never came back up.
“Initial call went from possible rescue to he’s been in the water way more than 30 minutes so at that point it turned into a recovery,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue.
Crews found his body after an hour-long search.
"It is definitely a tragedy, lots of family members are here again it's disheartening and sad especially with the family being here during the incident,” Millhouse said.
His name has not been released.
