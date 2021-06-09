Man found dead at Dauphin Street apartment complex

Mobile Police said a man was found dead at an apartment complex and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.
Officers were called to South of Dauphin Apartments on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said one man was found dead but they did not reveal how he died.
No suspects are in custody and no names have been released.
