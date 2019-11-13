Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were called to a home Sunday, September 29 after a man was found dead.
Investigators said the man's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in a home on Glenn Avenue at Emogene Street.
Following an autopsy, the victim's death was ruled a homicide.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Antonio Grayson. Police say through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim's wife, 59-year-old Clyretha Broadhead was responsible for his death. She has been charged with murder.
