CITRONELLE, Ala.-- Citronelle Police Department was called to a home on Oak Street Saturday afternoon.
When officers arrived they found 31 year old Michael Shane Perry of Citronelle dead at the scene.
Chief John Tyler Norris said CPD is not releasing the cause of death until an autopsy can be performed.
He wanted to emphasize that this was not a random crime, and that the community is safe. Chief Norris also stated that there are currently two persons of interest in this case, and he will be releasing their names when they are apprehended.
