MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday, a jury found Tavoris Carlisle guilty of arson 1st and criminal trespassing.

Officials say on March 19, 2017, the defendant arrived at the victim’s residence and knocked on the door to gain entry. They say when the victim did not answer the door the defendant set the victim's apartment on fire.

Police say the victim, her one-year-old child, and her newborn were inside at the time.

According to authorities, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney McRae Young who stated, “I am happy that justice was served for this young mother and her children. This situation could have been deadly had the responding officers not intervened and put out the fire. I would like to say thank you to the victim who came forward, Captain Odom with Mobile Fire-Rescue for her work on this case, my amazing trial coordinator Courtney, and the rest of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for making this verdict possible.” Sentencing will be held on April 21.”