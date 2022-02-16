MOBILE, Ala. -- A Mobile County jury found Thomas Carter guilty of two counts of rape, one of which involves a child.
Carter was found guilty of first-degree rape with forcible compulsion and second-degree rape of a child between ages 12 and 16.
