MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile DA's Office, LaDerrick Hopson was found guilty for the murder of 42-year-old Rodney Martin.

The crime occurred on February 8, 2018 at the Energize gas station on St. Stephens Road in Whistler.

Soon after the crime took place, Prichard Police reported that Hopson had made a confession.

After the verdict, Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan stated,

"The guilty verdict returned today is about justice and closure for the mother, daughter, son, and numerous other family and friends who lost the victim Rodney Martin at such a young age.

Today also marks a giant leap forward in our community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as a Mobile County Jury has returned a guilty verdict in a Murder trial for the first time this year. As tragic and senseless as this murder was, today has been a great day for the Martin family and our community."