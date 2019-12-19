On Sunday, December 15, 2019 at approximately 9:18 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident at the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive.
Officials say upon arrival, the officer found the victim laying on the ground.
The victim was transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred during an argument with a male subject. On Wednesday night, December 18, 2019, the victim died as a result of his injuries.
The victim has not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.