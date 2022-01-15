MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fort Worth, Texas man has been sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Sanwon Demetrius Baldwin, 41, conspired with his co-defendant, Brittany Jannice Chapman, 27, to commit bank fraud and identity theft. Authorities said the pair stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, altered stolen checks and money orders and making unlawful bank deposits and cash withdrawals.

In June 2017, police in Bedford, Texas arrested the defendants in possession of more than 100 stolen checks and money orders, a .45-caliber pistol, and marijuana. Police searched the trunk of Baldwin’s rental car and found a venetian blind blade covered in rat trap glue, which authorities say criminals commonly use to “fish” mail out of postal collection boxes. Police also found chemicals typically used to alter information on checks, money orders, and other stolen mail.

Baldwin has a house in Mobile, where agents later search and recovered more than 600 additional checks and money orders that the defendants had stolen from the mail,, authorities said.

The total amount of the stolen financial instruments was more than $278,000.

Senior U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Granade ordered Baldwin to serve 68 months in prison and a five-year term of supervised release upon his release, during which time he will undergo drug testing and treatment and will be subject to credit restrictions. Granade also ordered Baldwin to pay $9,209.10 in victim restitution and $200 in special assessments.

Last month, Chapman received five years’ probation and was ordered to pay victim restitution