A robbery victim was grazed by a bullet when a gunman opened fire Sunday evening at Campus Quarters apartments near the University of South Alabama.
Police said the victim had a wound near their hip and was treated at the scene.
Police did not give a description of the gunman.
Campus Quarters management did not return calls to FOX10 News.
