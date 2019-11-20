On Monday, November 18, 2019 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree located at 257 Azalea Road in reference to the report of an assault that occurred at the location.
Officials say the victim and suspect were involved in an argument that turned violent when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.
They say the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect before being transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The subject was located and 62-year-old James Bates was arrested
