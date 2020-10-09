MOBILE, Ala. --At around 2 p.m., October 9, MPD responded to a shooting on Brill Road.
According to MPD, a male victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He is in critical but stable condition.
This is a developing story.
