MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grand jury returned a murder indictment against a man accused of killing another man on Dauphin Island Parkway.
The shooting happened on March 12 at the corner of DIP and Cedar Point Road.
Investigators said 47-year-old John David Buck Jr. fired the shot that killed 42-year-old Jeffery Himes. Buck was questioned after the shooting, but did not face charges until July.
He was arrested on charges of murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.