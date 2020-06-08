MOBILE, Ala. --At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 65 at the 46 mile marker in Baldwin County.
Mark Kevin Callahan, 38, of Pell City, was traveling north on Interstate 65, riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he ran off the roadway into the median.
Callahan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
