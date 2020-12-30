MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man died Wednesday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 65 near Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
Police said 32-year-old Blake Loman Shell was heading north when his vehicle went off the road and into a ditch. Investigators said the driver was ejected and trapped underneath the vehicle.
MPD has not determined the cause of the crash.
