MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A traffic accident claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Wednesday in Mobile.
Officers responding to the 1900 block of Military Road about 8:29 p.m. discovered the man in a vehicle lodged partially under a container trailer.
According to a traffic investigator, the victim’s vehicle was speeding south on Perimeter Road, traveled through the intersection and struck a parked container trailer.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin, police said.
