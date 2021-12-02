MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A traffic accident claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Wednesday in Mobile.

Officers responding to the 1900 block of Military Road about 8:29 p.m. discovered the man in a vehicle lodged partially under a container trailer.

According to a traffic investigator, the victim’s vehicle was speeding south on Perimeter Road, traveled through the intersection and struck a parked container trailer.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin, police said.