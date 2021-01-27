MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A worker at a business on Ann Street in Mobile was killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon.
Mobile-Fire Rescue said a man in his 20s was killed while working on a bridge crane about 35 feet high.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at SPI/Mobile Pulley Works.
No other details have been released.
