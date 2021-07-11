MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A late-night shooting in Mobile left a man dead and a woman injured.
Investigators were called to Vienna Avenue off of Overlook around just after midnight on July 11.
Officers found Davion Holder, 19, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Holder died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
No other details were released by Mobile Police investigators. They are asking anyone with information to call 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.