MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A late-night shooting in Mobile left a man dead and a woman injured.

Investigators were called to Vienna Avenue off of Overlook around just after midnight on July 11.

Officers found Davion Holder, 19, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Holder died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details were released by Mobile Police investigators. They are asking anyone with information to call 251-208-7211.