MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a man on an ATV died when he was struck by a pickup truck in Mobile County.
Investigators said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 193 at Flag Ship Lane.
According to troopers, 29-year-old Joshua Bryars was on a 2017 Honda Rancher attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Sierra. Bryars was flown to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other details about the crash have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.