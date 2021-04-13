MOBILE, Ala. --According to court documents, Antonio Lang pled guilty to capital murder after the murder of De'launa Anderson.

He was also sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, the Mobile Police Department arrested Iseral Hall, 16 and Antonio Lang, 18, in connection with the murder.

Hall was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of De'Launa Anderson in October 2016, according to court documents.

According to Mobile Police, Hall was with Lang when Lang fired shots into Anderson's vehicle at a stop sign on the I-10 Service Road at Duval Street.

Anderson drove off after she was shot, her vehicle wrecked on I-10 at Michigan Avenue. She then later died from her injuries.