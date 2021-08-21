MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that a man went to a church in West Mobile and was found in the women’s restroom.

The investigation revealed that he photographed two adult females.

The incident occurred last month, and they state they are not releasing the church at this time.

Patrick S. Herron, 33, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Criminal Surveillance (X2).

Herron has previously been accused of the same crime in Foley.

Back in 2019, at the Tanger Outlet Mall, Foleyofficers learned that a man, later identified as Herron, was seen by a female shopper hiding in a stall in the women's bathroom holding his phone under the stall as if to record her or take pictures while she was in the bathroom, police say.

During an interview with detectives at the scene, police said Herron admitted that he had taken the photograph of the female subject in the bathroom for sexual gratification.

Herron, who is from Fairhope, has a history of similar charges of criminal surveillance that date back to 2015.