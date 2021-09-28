Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- On Thursday, police were called to the scene of a man ran over by a car, for no apparent reason, in his own yard on Zurich Street.

“He revs his engine and then charges at the guy in his yard and completely runs him over,” said Dzeaisa Alidemovic, a neighbor, describing the horrific scene in the West Mobile neighborhood last week.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night after the victim heard a vehicle revving in his driveway.

"Me and my mom were in the back yard, and we heard a car revving it's engine,” said Alidemovic. “We were really confused as to what was happening, so we went to the gate to see. We see our neighbor yelling at this guy in the car, and the car is driving up and down the road. It looks like they were arguing really aggressively.”

Alidemovic said the car sped off but came right back and ran over the man.

This afternoon, the alleged driver turned himself in at Metro Jail.

38-year-old Joseph Previto of Mobile was charged with first degree assault.

“That's just something you would see in a movie,” said Alidemovic. “I was in shock. My mom was in shock. Everyone was. It was weird. You don't think you would ever see something like that."

The victim has serious injuries to his shoulder and hip.

After reaching out to Mobile police, there is no known motive, and they are unsure if the driver and victim know each other.