Man rescued after attempting mile-long swim off Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Coast Guard rescued a man attempting a mile-long swim off of Dauphin Island.
According to USCG, the man tried to swim from the southern tip Pelican Island to the Pelican Island Sandbar about a mile away. His wife called for help after he had not returned after an hour and a half.
A Coast Guard boat went to the area and found the man in the water. He told rescuers he was caught in a current and could not swim out of it.
“This swimmer is fortunate, and it was prudent he had a loved one on the beach who was familiar with his swim plan,” said Cmdr. Kara Lavin, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “We advise that everyone tells a friend or family member their plans when open water swimming. The currents can catch people off-guard, and the absence of a life jacket put this swimmer at serious risk.”
The man was checked by an EMS crew and is stable.
