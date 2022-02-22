MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A murder suspect accused of gunning down a man inside a Crichton shoe store received a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Authorities said Terrance Sims shot and killed 20-year-old Christopher Edwards in 2019 inside Laced, a retail store at the Crichton Shopping Center on Springhill Avenue.

Sims was originally jailed on a charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.