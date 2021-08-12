MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile DA's Office, a man has pled guilty to the murder of Levester Brinnon back in 2016.

He was also sentenced to life in prison.

Demetrius Heade shot and killed Brinnon in the area of South Scott Street and Palmetto Street.

And after killing him, he later stole the victim's car and debit card.

Heade then used the debit card numerous times around Mobile before fleeing to Atlanta, Georgia where he committed another homicide.

In Georgia, Heade pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison after him and his girlfriend killed a 66 year old man.