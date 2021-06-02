MOBILE, Ala. --Today, according to the Mobile DA's Office, Laderrick Hopson was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Rodney Martin in 2018.

A jury found Hopson guilty in April of this year after evidence proved that the defendant shot the victim 6 times at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama.

Hopson was accused of killing Rodney Martin last year. The killing took place February 8, 2018, at the Energize gas station at 2815 St. Stephens Road in Whistler.

Soon after the crime took place, Prichard Police reported that Hopson had made a confession.

The victim, Martin, himself had been identified by police as a person of interest in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of Demetrius "Meechie" Allen at the same Energize gas station.

However, Martin was not charged in the 2014 shooting as officials ruled it an act of self defense.