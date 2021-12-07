MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man shot up the front door at a home on Monday evening after the person inside refused to let him in, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Adams Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired.
According to police, the man arrived at the victim's residence attempting to gain entry. When the victim refused to let him inside, the man fired multiple shots into the front door and fled the scene before officers arrived.
No other information was released. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.