MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man shot up the front door at a home on Monday evening after the person inside refused to let him in, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Adams Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired.

According to police, the man arrived at the victim's residence attempting to gain entry. When the victim refused to let him inside, the man fired multiple shots into the front door and fled the scene before officers arrived.

No other information was released. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.