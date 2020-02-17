Man shot and killed at downtown Mobile gas station, police release photo of suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help in identifying a killer.
Investigators were called to a gas station at the corner of Broad Street and MLK Ave. just before 7 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MPD released a photo of the suspect from surveillance cameras at the Quick Stop. Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
