PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a heavy police presence mid-morning at a convenience store in the 700 block of Dunlap Circle in Prichard.
According to police, at approximately 9 a.m. police personnel were dispatched to 931 Dunlap Circle in reference to a shots fired call.
They say while officers were en route, they were redirected to the Central Fire Station on Turner Road where a black male victim was dropped off.
Upon further investigation, police say they discovered that the victim and another black male subject became involved in a verbal altercation at the store (931 Dunlap Circle), which then led to the victim, identified as George Earnest Paige III, getting shot by the other black male subject, Xavier Kiyoshi Davis.
Officials say Paige was transported to USA Hospital, where he later died.
According to officials, it is unclear as to the motive, but they are actively searching for Davis for questioning.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or info pertaining to this case should contact the Prichard Police Department Criminal Investigation Division @ (251) 452-2211.
