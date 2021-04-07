MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Three Notch Road.
Officers were called to the scene and found 40-year-old Robbie Blue wounded on Three Notch near Gold Mine Road around 10:30 p.m. Blue was taken to a hospital where he later died.
MPD did not provide any other details about the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.