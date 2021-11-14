Man shot at gas station on Springhill Avenue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a man drove himself to the hospital Sunday night after he was shot at a gas station.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the corner of Springhill Avenue and Ann Street.
Officers at the scene found several shell casings near one of the pumps at the Chevron.
No details have been released about the victim's condition or any suspects.
