MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released new details about a shooting at a motel in Tillman's Corner.
Investigators said two men were arguing in a parking lot on Inn Road around 1:10 p.m on Thursday, January 16. According to officers, one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other one.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have arrested 54-year-old Christopher Pitts and 42-year-old Mia Proulx. Both are charged with assault 2nd degree.
