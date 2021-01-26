MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man armed with a knife was shot by an officer Tuesday night in Tillman's Corner.
It happened around 8 p.m. near Highway 90 at Interstate 10.
Chief Lawrence Battiste said it started when an officer attempted to stop a car after several traffic violations. When the car pulled over, Battiste said the man got out and started running.
According to the chief, the officer used a taser on the man, but after the shock, he got up and started running again. A second officer arrived and also used his taser, but again, the man got back up.
Chief Battiste said the man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it before he was shot by an officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released. The officers were not injured.
The case will be reviewed by MPD internal affairs and the Mobile County District Attorney's Office will oversee the case.
