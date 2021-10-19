Man shot dead, car crashes into church in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot dead and his vehicle crashed into a church Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Melrose Street.
Investigators said they found the man dead in the car from a gunshot wound. No other details have been released.
