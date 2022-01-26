Prichard Police and detectives from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were called to a homicide Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Hart's Fried Chicken on South Wilson Avenue. Police said a the victim was shot to death.
No other details about the homicide have been released by police.
