Prichard Police and detectives from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were called to a homicide Wednesday night.

This was at the Hart's Fried Chicken on South Wilson Avenue. Police said a the victim was shot to death.

It was between 7:30 and 8 p.m. when Prichard Police units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found a black male had been shot behind the restaurant and was possibly deceased, police said.

EMS and fire units were dispatched to the scene, where they pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Justin L. Battiste, police said.

Although there is no clear motive, it is believed that the victim was killed in an apparent robbery attempt, according to investigators.

The case is now under investigation, and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please contact the Prichard Police Department