MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Cottage Hill Road.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m.
Officers on the scene tell FOX 10 News a man was shot and taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Also in the car -- the victim's wife and two kids -- but officers say they were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
