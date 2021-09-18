MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Cottage Hill Road.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers on the scene tell FOX 10 News a man was shot and taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also in the car -- the victim's wife and two kids -- but officers say they were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.