MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot in a fast-food drive-thru lane Saturday night.
Investigators were called to a restaurant on Dauphin Street near I-65 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He told officers his friend shot him while they were waiting in line.
The suspected gunman ran away from the scene and has not been arrested.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.