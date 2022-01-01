MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Shots rang out Saturday evening in Mobile leaving one man injured.
The Mobile Police Department responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments around 5:30 p.m. where a man was shot in the hand.
The victim is expected to be all right.
No word on what led to the shooting or if anyone was arrested.
