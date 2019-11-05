Man shot in Hillsdale neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Hillsdale neighborhood.
Officers were called to Aaron Drive around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 36-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have details about his condition.
Officers also said the shooter is not in custody.
