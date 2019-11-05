MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Hillsdale neighborhood.

Officers were called to Aaron Drive around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 36-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have details about his condition.

Officers also said the shooter is not in custody.

Man shot in Hillsdale neighborhood

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.