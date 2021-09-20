MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers on Monday morning responded to a shooting in a West Mobile neighborhood, where a man was shot after he confronted a vehicle burglar, authorities say.

This happened in the 1100 block of Bristol Court.

The 42-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his knee that is not believed to be life threatening, police say.

Investigators say he was shot after confronting a suspect who was rummaging through his vehicle. Police say there were several vehicle burglaries reported in the area overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211 or send a crime tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.