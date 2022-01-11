MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man and resulted in an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Officers responding to Cresthaven and Seabreeze Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday said they discovered the victim suffered a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

According to police, the victim was shot by a known subject while inside an apartment at Seabreeze. During the shooting, an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, authorities said.